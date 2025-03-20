Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $13.82 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 694,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,819,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

