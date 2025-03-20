Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $13.14 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 372,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,144,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $197,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BATS UOCT opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $201.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

