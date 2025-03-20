Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 622,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Principal Active High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of YLD opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $19.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

