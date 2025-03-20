Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $12.36 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 270,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSEP opened at $44.96 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

