Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $12.49 Million Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 617,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 625.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 34,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

ASA opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

