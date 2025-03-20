Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $12.72 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 335,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:PNOV opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $773.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

