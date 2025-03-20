Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $13.26 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 584,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

