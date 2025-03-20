Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $13.41 Million Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $9,430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,933,000 after buying an additional 574,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Citigroup upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Westlake from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

