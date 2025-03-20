Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

