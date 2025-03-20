Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 287,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,297,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,815,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 312,971 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,796,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 288,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,918,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,088,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,762. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $39,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,183.48. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,965 shares of company stock worth $2,050,643. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xometry Trading Up 3.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Get Our Latest Report on XMTR

About Xometry

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.