RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RB Global by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

RB Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $99.22 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

