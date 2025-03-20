Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Relx by 119.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

