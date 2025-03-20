Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,131,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,359,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828.43. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $122,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,386,945.22. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,254 shares of company stock worth $40,985,299 over the last three months.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.