Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SAIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.