SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.5 %

SEIC opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

