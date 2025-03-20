Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,092,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Credicorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,210,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Credicorp by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 80,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP opened at $192.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

