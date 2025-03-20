Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 92,225 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 835.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lucid Group Price Performance
Lucid Group stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCID
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.