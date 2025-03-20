Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $348.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -178.64 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.50.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

