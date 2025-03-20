Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,247 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 25,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $217.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.