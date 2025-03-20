Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,839 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

