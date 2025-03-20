Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 307 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.87.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

