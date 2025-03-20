Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,253 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

