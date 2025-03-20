Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.