Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,046,000 after buying an additional 193,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 537,047 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,380,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,284,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,530,000 after purchasing an additional 556,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,136,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,548,000 after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.0 %

FNV opened at $154.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.