Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 68.0% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 104.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,936.26. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,436 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Trading Up 7.1 %

ROKU stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

