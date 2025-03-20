Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 447,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,358,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.84 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

