Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,089 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

