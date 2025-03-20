Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,753,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,518,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

