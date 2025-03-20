Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Nutrien Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
