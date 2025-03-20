Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average is $179.65. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

