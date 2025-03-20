Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Shake Shack by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHAK. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shake Shack Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.