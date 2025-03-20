Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,320 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $116.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

