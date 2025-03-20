Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

