Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

NSIT stock opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.05. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.