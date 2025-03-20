Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

