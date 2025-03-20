Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.