Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 24.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Saia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Saia by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $350.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.61 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.90 and a 200-day moving average of $466.25.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.39.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

