Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.