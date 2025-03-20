Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,219.88. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

