Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $7,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

