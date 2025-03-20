Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50.
Service Properties Trust Stock Up 20.1 %
NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.
Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.
Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
