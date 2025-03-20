Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $7,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,748,000 after buying an additional 54,708 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

