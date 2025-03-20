SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 401.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,293,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 683.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 220,304 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

SEDG stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Glj Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

