SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 140,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,147,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 260,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWO stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

