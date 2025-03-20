Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

View Our Latest Report on STEP

StepStone Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.33.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -56.80%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.