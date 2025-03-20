Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,046. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 755,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,897,610. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,329 in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.