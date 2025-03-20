Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$15.50” Price Target for Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 target price on Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLA

Orla Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining stock opened at C$12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$13.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.87 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.