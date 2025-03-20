Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$68.50 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.04.

Shares of SU opened at C$53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$48.41 and a 12 month high of C$58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.77. The firm has a market cap of C$67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

