Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 190.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Tennant were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $3,873,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tennant has a one year low of $78.57 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,936.60. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.