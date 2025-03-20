THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $86.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THO. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

THO opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in THOR Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

